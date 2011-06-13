Times of Grace is an American heavy metal band formed in Southampton, Massachusetts. The group consists of Adam Dutkiewicz (Killswitch Engage) and Jesse Leach (Killswitch Engage, The Empire Shall Fall, and Seemless) while guitarist Joel Stroetzel (Killswitch Engage), bassist Matt Bachand (rhythm guitarist in Shadows Fall), drummer Dan Gluszak (formerly of Envy on the Coast) complete the touring lineup. An album was planned for 2009. However, the group remained largely inactive until 2010, releasing the single "Strength in Numbers", with their debut album, titled The Hymn of a Broken Man, released on January 18, 2011 through Roadrunner Records.