Times of GraceFormed 2010
Times of Grace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1d0be398-09d9-49ae-b854-119477048bc7
Times of Grace Biography (Wikipedia)
Times of Grace is an American heavy metal band formed in Southampton, Massachusetts. The group consists of Adam Dutkiewicz (Killswitch Engage) and Jesse Leach (Killswitch Engage, The Empire Shall Fall, and Seemless) while guitarist Joel Stroetzel (Killswitch Engage), bassist Matt Bachand (rhythm guitarist in Shadows Fall), drummer Dan Gluszak (formerly of Envy on the Coast) complete the touring lineup. An album was planned for 2009. However, the group remained largely inactive until 2010, releasing the single "Strength in Numbers", with their debut album, titled The Hymn of a Broken Man, released on January 18, 2011 through Roadrunner Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Times of Grace Tracks
Sort by
Strength In Numbers
Times of Grace
Strength In Numbers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Times of Grace Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist