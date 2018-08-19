MashondaBorn 9 January 1981
Mashonda Tifrere (born January 9, 1978), is an American singer from Boston, Massachusetts. Tifrere appeared on several songs from hip hop artists in the 2000s. In 2004, she married record producer Swizz Beatz, and was once signed to his label Full Surface, under the aegis of J Records. Tifrere released her debut studio album January Joy in 2005. In 2011, Tifrere was a part of the first season of VH1's reality show Love & Hip Hop: New York.
