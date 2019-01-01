D TrainFormed 1980. Disbanded 1985
D Train
1980
D Train Biography
D Train was an American duo that scored several significant hits on both the Billboard Dance and R&B charts during the first half of the 1980s.
D Train Tracks
You're The One For Me
D Train
You're The One For Me
You're The One For Me
Music
D Train
Music
Music
Keep On
D Train
Keep On
Keep On
Music (12" Version)
D Train
Music (12" Version)
Music (12" Version)
Keep On (12'' Version)
D Train
Keep On (12'' Version)
Keep On (12'' Version)
Walk On By
D Train
Walk On By
Walk On By
