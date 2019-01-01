ShaniceBorn 14 May 1973
Shanice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqrvn.jpg
1973-05-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1d0a249b-5892-4e09-b50d-3c0755bfae77
Shanice Biography (Wikipedia)
Shanice Lorraine Wilson-Knox (born May 14, 1973), better known simply as Shanice, is an American singer–songwriter, actress and dancer. Wilson had the Billboard hit singles "I Love Your Smile" and "Silent Prayer" in 1991 and "Saving Forever for You" in 1993. In 1999, Wilson scored another hit song, "When I Close My Eyes", which peaked at #12 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. Wilson is recognized for her coloratura soprano voice and her ability to sing in the whistle register.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shanice Tracks
Sort by
I Love Your Smile
Shanice
I Love Your Smile
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrvn.jpglink
I Love Your Smile
Last played on
Shanice Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist