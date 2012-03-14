The PlanetsClassical Crossover Band (Mike Batt). Formed 2001
The Planets
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2001
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1d09b5ba-9c0f-48d6-9295-a4edc86bfa01
The Planets Biography (Wikipedia)
The Planets was a classical crossover music band formed by Mike Batt in 2001. The Planets made their public debut supporting Deep Purple's 2002 UK tour.
The band was made of:
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Planets Tracks
Sort by
Brandenburg Variation
The Planets
Brandenburg Variation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brandenburg Variation
Last played on
The Planets Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist