Jizzy Pearl Biography (Wikipedia)
Jizzy Pearl (born James Wilkinson) is an American vocalist who was born on March 17, 1958, in Chicago, Illinois. He's had notable performances in several heavy metal and hard rock groups. He first fronted the band Data Clan, which eventually became Love/Hate. Pearl has also sung for L.A. Guns, Ratt, Adler's Appetite, and other, lesser known acts.
Pearl is known for, in the words of KNAC.com, his "gritty-sounding blues-influenced" vocals.
Upcoming Events
14
Mar
2019
Jizzy Pearl, Love/Hate
The Brickyard, Carlisle, UK
14
Mar
2019
Jizzy Pearl, Vega, Pretty Boy Floyd, Tyketto, Electric Boys, Tigertailz, Ted Poley, Mitch Malloy, Romeo's Daughter, Wayward Sons, Heavy Pettin, Bai Bang, Fahran, Kane'd, The Radio Sun, Dave Bickler and Trench Dogs
Hafan y Môr Holiday Park, Gwynedd, UK
17
Mar
2019
Jizzy Pearl
The Underworld, London, UK
21
Mar
2019
Jizzy Pearl, Love/Hate, The Brink and Lowdrive
Corporation, Sheffield, UK
23
Mar
2019
Jizzy Pearl, Hate and Love/Hate
Tivoli, Buckley, UK
