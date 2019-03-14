Jizzy Pearl (born James Wilkinson) is an American vocalist who was born on March 17, 1958, in Chicago, Illinois. He's had notable performances in several heavy metal and hard rock groups. He first fronted the band Data Clan, which eventually became Love/Hate. Pearl has also sung for L.A. Guns, Ratt, Adler's Appetite, and other, lesser known acts.

Pearl is known for, in the words of KNAC.com, his "gritty-sounding blues-influenced" vocals.