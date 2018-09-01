OperaBabes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1d02a11c-afde-4692-b01b-512c319f2066
OperaBabes Biography (Wikipedia)
The Opera Babes are a crossover classical music duo, consisting of Karen England (born 1974), mezzo-soprano, and Rebecca Knight (born 1970), soprano.
The duo came to wide attention when they sang "Un bel dì vedremo" (from the opera Madame Butterfly) on television sports programmes, beginning in 2002. In addition to performing with major orchestras in Britain and touring with their own shows, they released their first album, Beyond Imagination in 2002 and their second album, Renaissance, in 2006.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
OperaBabes Tracks
Sort by
O Fortuna (Carmina Burana)
OperaBabes
O Fortuna (Carmina Burana)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O Fortuna (Carmina Burana)
Last played on
We'll Gather Lilacs
OperaBabes
We'll Gather Lilacs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We'll Gather Lilacs
Last played on
The Flower Duet (Lakme)
OperaBabes
The Flower Duet (Lakme)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Flower Duet (Lakme)
Last played on
Let Us Wander
OperaBabes
Let Us Wander
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let Us Wander
Last played on
Think On Me
OperaBabes
Think On Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Think On Me
Last played on
OperaBabes Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist