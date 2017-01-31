Tyler Williams (born February 25, 1988), professionally known as T-Minus, is a Canadian Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum selling record producer. He has produced hit records and worked with many popular artists including Drake, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, Camila Cabello, Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Belly, ASAP Rocky, Big Sean, DJ Khaled, 2 Chainz, Lana Del Rey, Sia, J. Cole and more. He is one of Drake’s longest and most frequent collaborators, contributing to songs such as "H.Y.F.R", “The Motto”, “Make Me Proud” (featuring Nicki Minaj) and "Blem".

He has garnered over 20 awards and nominations including Grammys, Platinum certifications, and BMI’s Producer of the Year (earned on multiple occasions).