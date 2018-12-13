Band of HM Royal MarinesThe Band of His/Her Majesty's Royal Marines. Formed 1903
Band of HM Royal Marines
1903
Band of HM Royal Marines Biography (Wikipedia)
The Royal Marines Band Service is the musical wing of the Royal Navy. It currently consists of five Bands plus a training wing the Royal Marines School of Music at HMS Nelson and its headquarters is at HMS Excellent, Whale Island, Portsmouth. It is currently the only branch of the Royal Marines which is open to women, although women are scheduled to begin Commando training in 2018.
Band of HM Royal Marines Tracks
Rule Britannia
Band of HM Royal Marines
Rule Britannia
Rule Britannia
Last played on
Heart of Oak/A Life on the Ocean Wave/Prelude And Sunset (feat. Band of HM Royal Marines)
Trad.
Heart of Oak/A Life on the Ocean Wave/Prelude And Sunset (feat. Band of HM Royal Marines)
For Those In Peril On The Sea
Band of HM Royal Marines
For Those In Peril On The Sea
For Those In Peril On The Sea
Last played on
Old Comrades
Band of HM Royal Marines
Old Comrades
Old Comrades
Last played on
The Ashokan Farewell
Band of HM Royal Marines
The Ashokan Farewell
The Ashokan Farewell
Last played on
Hielan' Laddie
Trad.
Hielan' Laddie
Hielan' Laddie
Lillibulero
Trad.
Lillibulero
Lillibulero
The British Grenadiers
Trad.
The British Grenadiers
The British Grenadiers
Heart of oak - march
William Boyce
Heart of oak - march
Heart of oak - march
Last played on
Life On An Ocean Wave
Band of HM Royal Marines
Life On An Ocean Wave
Life On An Ocean Wave
Last played on
Sussex by the Sea
Band of HM Royal Marines
Sussex by the Sea
Sussex by the Sea
Last played on
Sailing
Band of HM Royal Marines
Sailing
Sailing
Last played on
Gibraltar
Band of HM Royal Marines
Gibraltar
Gibraltar
Last played on
Highland Cathedral
Band of HM Royal Marines
Highland Cathedral
Highland Cathedral
Last played on
Scarborough Fair
Träd
Scarborough Fair
Scarborough Fair
Last played on
Chimes of Liberty
Band of HM Royal Marines
Chimes of Liberty
Chimes of Liberty
Last played on
Goin' Home
Lesley Garrett
Goin' Home
Goin' Home
Last played on
Strike Up the Band
Band of HM Royal Marines
Strike Up the Band
Strike Up the Band
Last played on
The Skye Boat Song
Band of HM Royal Marines
The Skye Boat Song
The Skye Boat Song
Last played on
Eternal Father Strong To Save
Band of HM Royal Marines
Eternal Father Strong To Save
Eternal Father Strong To Save
Last played on
A Life On The Ocean Wave
Band of HM Royal Marines
A Life On The Ocean Wave
A Life On The Ocean Wave
Last played on
Radetsky March
Band of HM Royal Marines
Radetsky March
Radetsky March
Last played on
Eternal Father And Sunset
Band of HM Royal Marines
Eternal Father And Sunset
Eternal Father And Sunset
Last played on
When The Saints Go Marching In
Band of HM Royal Marines
When The Saints Go Marching In
When The Saints Go Marching In
Last played on
Trafalgar Square
Band of HM Royal Marines
Trafalgar Square
Trafalgar Square
Last played on
Eternal Father
Band of HM Royal Marines
Eternal Father
Eternal Father
Last played on
Britannic Salute
Band of HM Royal Marines
Britannic Salute
Britannic Salute
Last played on
Cockleshell Heroes
Sir Vivian Dunn
Cockleshell Heroes
Cockleshell Heroes
Conductor
Last played on
Molly on the Shore
Percy Grainger
Molly on the Shore
Molly on the Shore
Last played on
Navy Day
Anon.
Navy Day
Navy Day
Last played on
Once Upon A Time
Band of HM Royal Marines
Once Upon A Time
Soldiers Of The Sea
Band of HM Royal Marines
Soldiers Of The Sea
Soldiers Of The Sea
Last played on
Band of HM Royal Marines Links
