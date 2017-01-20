Jean-Frédéric Neuburger (born 29 December 1986) is a French pianist, organist, and composer. His repertoire extends from Bach to Barraqué and the works of his own contemporaries.

He was born in Paris on 29 December 1986. When he was eight years old he began studying piano at the Académie Maurice Ravel in Saint-Jean de Luz and then added studies in organ and composition. He entered the Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique de Paris in 2000, where he received highest honors in piano, accompaniment, improvisation at the piano and at the organ, and chamber music.

He has won a number of prizes including First Prize at the 2002 Ettlingen International Competition for Young Pianists; Second Prize and the Beethoven Prize at the 2004 José Iturbi Piano Competition; Third Grand Prix, the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France Prize, the Audience Favorite Prize and the Sacem Prize at the 2004 Long-Thibaud Competition in Paris; and Second Prize at the 2005 London International Piano Competition. He won the 2006 Young Concert Artists International Auditions, where he was also awarded the John Browning Memorial Prize and the Rhoda Walker Teagle Prize, which in December 2006 sponsored his New York debut at Zankel Hall and his debut recital in Washington, D..C, at the Kennedy Center. He also won First Prize in the 2005 Young Concert Artists European Auditions.