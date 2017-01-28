Malcolm LockyerBorn 5 October 1923. Died 28 June 1976
Malcolm Lockyer
1923-10-05
Malcolm Lockyer Biography (Wikipedia)
Malcolm Lockyer (5 October 1923 - 28 June 1976) was a British film composer and conductor.
Malcolm Lockyer Tracks
Doctor Who and the Daleks (1964) - Titles
Orchestra
Daleks - Invasion Earth 2150AD (1966) - Opening Titles
Bill McGuffie
Orchestra
The Song is Ended
Malcolm Lockyer Links
