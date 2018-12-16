MystikalUS rapper. Born 22 September 1970
1970-09-22
Michael Lawrence Tyler (born September 22, 1970), known professionally as Mystikal, is an American rapper and actor from New Orleans, Louisiana.
Move (feat. Mystikal & I-20)
Ludacris
Stutter
Joe
Shake Ya Ass
Mystikal
Danger (Been So Long)
Mystikal
Don't Mess With My Man (Remix) (feat. Jagged Edge & Mystikal)
Nivea
Featured Artist
Feel Right (feat. Mystikal)
Mark Ronson
Stutter (Remix) (Instrumental) (feat. Mystikal)
Joe
Stutter (Double Take Remix) (feat. Mystikal)
Joe
I Don't Give A (feat. The East Side Boyz, Mystikal & Krayzie Bone)
Lil Jon
Don't Give A
Mystikal
