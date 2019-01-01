Artful Dodger were a UK garage duo based in the city of Southampton, which became famous through its 2-step hits, and gave Craig David's career a boost after he appeared on their 1999 number two hit, "Re-Rewind".

The band originally consisted of Mark Hill (born 22 December 1972 in Cwmbran, Wales) and Pete Devereux, but Devereux left prior to the release of the single "TwentyFourSeven", and Hill continued from then on to produce "TwentyFourSeven" by himself under the same moniker. Artful Dodger now comprises MC Alistair and DJ Dave Low. Many Artful Dodger tracks can be found on the UK garage compilation album series Pure Garage, mixed by DJ EZ.

The band is named after a character in the Charles Dickens novel Oliver Twist, because of the many bootlegs they made in the early days. They are referred to in The Streets' single, "Let's Push Things Forward".