RÜFÜS DU SOLAustralia band, previously "RÜFÜS". Formed 25 November 2010
2010-11-25
Rüfüs Du Sol (styled as RÜFÜS DU SOL and formerly known as simply RÜFÜS in Australia from 2010–2018) is an alternative dance group from Sydney, Australia, that consists of Tyrone Lindqvist, Jon George and James Hunt. Their debut album Atlas peaked at number 1 in Australia, while their second album Bloom debuted atop the Australian albums chart in early 2016. Their single You Were Right won the ARIA Award for Best Dance Release in 2015. They have performed in the NSW Bluesfest at Byron Bay in 2013, Byron Bay's Splendour in the Grass in 2014, Electric Forest Festival at Double JJ Resort in 2016 and 2018, Mountain Sounds Festival 2017 in NSW, and Coachella in 2016 and 2017.
RÜFÜS DU SOL Tracks
No Place
You Were Right
Innerbloom (What So Not Remix)
Underwater (Adam Port Remix)
Eyes (VIP Club Edit)
Innerbloom
Treat You Better
Underwater
Innerbloom (What So Not Remix)
You Were Real Life (Felix Cartal Mash)
Innerbloom (KRANE Remix)
Innerbloom (Lane 8 Remix)
Innerbloom
Be With You
Like an Animal
It's Only (Rufus Remix)
Like An Animal (Yotto Remix - John Monkman's Soho Dub)
