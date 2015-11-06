The DicksUnited States punk rock. Formed 1980. Disbanded 1986
The Dicks
1980
The Dicks Biography (Wikipedia)
The Dicks were an American punk rock band from Austin, Texas, originally formed in 1980. They initially disbanded in 1986 before reforming in 2004. Dicks are considered influential in introducing the sound of hardcore punk and incorporating blues rock influences into their sound.
The band went through two distinct incarnations in the early 1980s, changing its lineup when singer Gary Floyd moved from Austin to San Francisco in 1983. A version of its original lineup was revived when the band reunited in 2004. As a political band with communist lyrics during the Reagan era, they did not shy from controversy. Floyd was one of a handful of openly gay musicians in the 1980s punk scene.
