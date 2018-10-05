Turisas
1997
Turisas Biography (Wikipedia)
Turisas is a Finnish metal band from Hämeenlinna. They were founded in 1997 by Mathias Nygård and Jussi Wickström, and named after an ancient Finnish god of war.
Turisas are a folk metal band, incorporating elements of power metal and symphonic metal along with frequent harsh vocals. Turisas is known to play most of their solos on electric violin, as opposed to traditional guitar solos.
Turisas Tracks
Rasputin
Turisas
Rasputin
Rasputin
Last played on
The Dnieper Rapids
Turisas
The Dnieper Rapids
The Dnieper Rapids
Last played on
