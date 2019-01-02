Johnny Hates Jazz
1986
Johnny Hates Jazz Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnny Hates Jazz are a British band, currently consisting of Clark Datchler (songwriter, vocalist, keyboards) and Mike Nocito (guitarist, bassist, producer, engineer). In April 1987, they had international success with their first hit single "Shattered Dreams".
Johnny Hates Jazz Performances & Interviews
Johnny Hates Jazz Tracks
Turn Back The Clock
Johnny Hates Jazz
Turn Back The Clock
Turn Back The Clock
Shattered Dreams
Johnny Hates Jazz
Shattered Dreams
Shattered Dreams
I Don't Want To Be A Hero
Johnny Hates Jazz
I Don't Want To Be A Hero
I Don't Want To Be A Hero
Upcoming Events
15
Jun
2019
Johnny Hates Jazz, Kim Wilde, Level 42, Big Country, Shalamar, The Blow Monkeys, Musical Youth, The Real Thing, The Belle Stars, Belouis Some, The Skids, Jason Donovan, Captain Sensible, The Bluebells, Owen Paul, Black Lace, Westworld and Andy Bell Erasure
Unknown venue, Edinburgh, UK
