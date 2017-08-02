Future Pilot AKA
Future Pilot AKA
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1cece2d1-7d0f-4124-9a87-f5ffc8c77ac6
Future Pilot AKA Biography (Wikipedia)
Future Pilot A.K.A. is the nom de plume of Glasgow indie musician Sushil K. Dade, a former member of the Soup Dragons, BMX Bandits and Telstar Ponies. Future Pilot's music blends classic indie pop with Indian classical, dub and hip hop influences.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Future Pilot AKA Tracks
Sort by
Battle At The Gates of Dub
Future Pilot AKA
Battle At The Gates of Dub
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058h1rb.jpglink
Battle At The Gates of Dub
Last played on
Yenissey
Pia Fraus
Yenissey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yenissey
Last played on
Om Namah Shivaya
Future Pilot AKA
Om Namah Shivaya
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Om Namah Shivaya
Last played on
Maid Of The Loch
Future Pilot AKA
Maid Of The Loch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maid Of The Loch
Last played on
Beat Of A Drum
Future Pilot AKA
Beat Of A Drum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beat Of A Drum
Last played on
Eyes Of Love
Future Pilot AKA
Eyes Of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eyes Of Love
Last played on
IF YOURE READY (COME GO WITH ME)
Future Pilot AKA
IF YOURE READY (COME GO WITH ME)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mein Nahi Jana
Future Pilot AKA
Mein Nahi Jana
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mein Nahi Jana
Last played on
Future Pilot AKA Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist