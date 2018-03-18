Shel SilversteinBorn 25 September 1932. Died 10 May 1999
Shel Silverstein
1932-09-25
Shel Silverstein Biography (Wikipedia)
Sheldon Allan "Shel" Silverstein (September 25, 1930 – May 10, 1999) was an American writer known for his cartoons, songs, and children's books. He styled himself as Uncle Shelby in some works. His books have been translated into more than 30 languages and have sold more than 20 million copies. He was the recipient of two Grammy Awards, as well as Golden Globe Award and Academy Award nominations.
26 Second Song
Shel Silverstein
26 Second Song
26 Second Song
Captain Hook
Shel Silverstein
Captain Hook
Captain Hook
Have Another Espresso
Shel Silverstein
Have Another Espresso
Have Another Espresso
Three Legged Man
Shel Silverstein
Three Legged Man
Three Legged Man
Invitation
Shel Silverstein
Invitation
Invitation
The Wild Colonial Boy
Shel Silverstein
The Wild Colonial Boy
The Wild Colonial Boy
A Front Row Seat
Shel Silverstein
A Front Row Seat
A Front Row Seat
You're Always Welcome at our House
Shel Silverstein
You're Always Welcome at our House
Freakin' at the Freakers Ball
Shel Silverstein
Freakin' at the Freakers Ball
Dirty Ol' Me
Shel Silverstein
Dirty Ol' Me
Dirty Ol' Me
