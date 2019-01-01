IntrigueNorwegian band. Formed 1989
Intrigue
1989
Intrigue Biography (Wikipedia)
Intrigue is a Sámi band formed in 1989 in Kárášjohka Karasjok, Norway, that sings in North Sami and English.
