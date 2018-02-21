Mighty BabyFormed 1969
Mighty Baby
1969
Mighty Baby Biography (Wikipedia)
Mighty Baby were a band formed in 1968 from the ashes of The Action. They released two albums, Mighty Baby (which appeared in December 1969, but had been recorded a year earlier) and A Jug of Love (October 1971).
Mighty Baby Tracks
The Happiest Man In the Carnival
Mighty Baby
The Happiest Man In the Carnival
The Happiest Man In the Carnival
Last played on
Egyptian Tomb
Mighty Baby
Egyptian Tomb
Egyptian Tomb
Last played on
I've Been Down So Long
Mighty Baby
I've Been Down So Long
I've Been Down So Long
Last played on
Same Way From The Sun
Mighty Baby
Same Way From The Sun
Same Way From The Sun
Last played on
A Friend You Know But Never See
Mighty Baby
A Friend You Know But Never See
House Without Windows
Mighty Baby
House Without Windows
House Without Windows
Last played on
Virgin Spring
Mighty Baby
Virgin Spring
Virgin Spring
Last played on
