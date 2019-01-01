Tina MooreR&B vocalist, key track "Never Gonna Let You Go". Born 17 October 1970
Tina Moore
1970-10-17
Tina Moore Biography (Wikipedia)
Tina Moore (born October 17, 1970 in Racine, Wisconsin) is an American R&B musician. She scored two Top 20 hit singles in the UK in 1997 with "Never Gonna Let You Go" (#7) and "Nobody Better" (#20). Both singles were UK garage remixes of songs from her 1995 album Tina Moore.
Tina Moore Tracks
Never Gonna Let You Go
Tina Moore
Never Gonna Let You Go
Never Gonna Let You Go
Never Gonna Let You Go (Kelly G Bump-N-Go Edit)
Tina Moore
Never Gonna Let You Go (Kelly G Bump-N-Go Edit)
Never Gonna Let You Go (Tuff Jam Classic Vocal Mix)
Tina Moore
Never Gonna Let You Go (Tuff Jam Classic Vocal Mix)
Never Gonna Let You Go (Tuff Jam Classic Vocal Mix)
Never Gonna Let You Go (Kelly G Bump-N-Go Remix) (feat. Kelly G Bump-N-Go)
Tina Moore
Never Gonna Let You Go (Kelly G Bump-N-Go Remix) (feat. Kelly G Bump-N-Go)
Never Gonna Let You Go (Kelly G Bump-N-Go Remix) (feat. Kelly G Bump-N-Go)
Never Gonna Let You Go (Kelly G, Bump-N-Go Vocal Edit)
Tina Moore
Never Gonna Let You Go (Kelly G, Bump-N-Go Vocal Edit)
