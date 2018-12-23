John McCutcheonBorn 14 August 1952
John McCutcheon
John McCutcheon Biography
John McCutcheon (born August 14, 1952) is an American folk music singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who has produced 34 albums since the 1970s. He is regarded as a master of the hammered dulcimer, and is also proficient on many other instruments including guitar, banjo, autoharp, mountain dulcimer, fiddle, and jawharp.
Christmas in the Trenches
Christmas in the Trenches
The Machine
The Machine
This Road
This Road
Longing
Longing
Wish You Goodnight
Wish You Goodnight
Paint Me A Picture
Paint Me A Picture
New Man Now
New Man Now
My Old Man
My Old Man
Gone
Gone
Walk On
Walk On
Orion’s Belt
Orion’s Belt
The Night That Dan Ryan Got Locked In The Pub
La Mujer de Don Miguel
La Mujer de Don Miguel
Streets of Sarajevo
Streets of Sarajevo
