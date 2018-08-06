Trumans WaterFormed April 1991
Trumans Water
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1991-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1cd29434-ae52-4651-b620-0c2c53e39c55
Trumans Water Biography (Wikipedia)
Trumans Water is an indie rock band from San Diego, California formed in 1991. They have released over a dozen albums over their career, on which they collaborated with acts in genre, including Azalia Snail, Chan Marshall and Thurston Moore.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Trumans Water Tracks
Sort by
Talking Hockey With Strangers (Radio 1 Session, 10 May 1994)
Trumans Water
Talking Hockey With Strangers (Radio 1 Session, 10 May 1994)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lick Observatory (Radio 1 Session, 10 May 1994)
Trumans Water
Lick Observatory (Radio 1 Session, 10 May 1994)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hair Junk Fiver (Radio 1 Session, 11 May 1993)
Trumans Water
Hair Junk Fiver (Radio 1 Session, 11 May 1993)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Wet West Of Washington (Radio 1 Session, 11 May 1993)
Trumans Water
All Wet West Of Washington (Radio 1 Session, 11 May 1993)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Long End Of A Firearm (Radio 1 Session, 11 May 1993)
Trumans Water
Long End Of A Firearm (Radio 1 Session, 11 May 1993)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seven Holes (Radio 1 Session, 11 May 1993)
Trumans Water
Seven Holes (Radio 1 Session, 11 May 1993)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Electro Muerta (Radio 1 Session, 10 May 1994)
Trumans Water
Electro Muerta (Radio 1 Session, 10 May 1994)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
St. Job (Int'l Gore) (Radio 1 Session, 10 May 1994)
Trumans Water
St. Job (Int'l Gore) (Radio 1 Session, 10 May 1994)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Go-Go Dancer Solidified (Radio 1 Session, 10 May 1994)
Trumans Water
Go-Go Dancer Solidified (Radio 1 Session, 10 May 1994)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Large Organs (Radio 1 Session, 11 May 1993)
Trumans Water
Large Organs (Radio 1 Session, 11 May 1993)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Large Organs (Radio 1 Session, 11 May 1993)
Last played on
Bev toxin
Trumans Water
Bev toxin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bev toxin
Last played on
Trumans Water Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist