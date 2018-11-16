Daniel WilsonBorn 16 August 1990
Daniel Wilson is an American singer, songwriter and record producer from Ypsilanti, Michigan, United States. His debut EP, Young Rubbish, was released in 2014 by the London-based record label Zap Records, and featured production credits by Sam Billen and Ryan Pinkston. His latest release, Boy Who Cried Thunder, was released in November 2014 also on Zap Records. In 2015, he contributed with The Weeknd in co-writing and producing "Sidewalks", featuring vocals from Kendrick Lamar, which appears in his third album, entitled Starboy. He has also worked with notable artists, producers and musicians such as Miguel, Twin Shadow, Joe Goddard, ZHU, DJ Dahi, Leo Abrahams among many others.
