Dino DvornikBorn 20 August 1964. Died 7 September 2008
1964-08-20
Dino Dvornik Biography (Wikipedia)
Miljenko "Dino" Dvornik (20 August 1964 – 7 September 2008) was a Croatian singer, songwriter, music producer, actor and reality television star known as "the Croatian king of funk".
The Return Of The Man With A Rubber Brain
The Return Of The Man With A Rubber Brain
