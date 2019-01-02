WhodiniFormed 1981
Whodini
1981
Whodini Biography (Wikipedia)
Whodini is a hip hop group that was formed in 1981. The Brooklyn, New York-based trio consisted of vocalist and main lyricist Jalil Hutchins; co-vocalist John Fletcher, a.k.a. Ecstasy (who wore a Zorro-style hat as his trademark); and turntable artist DJ Drew Carter, a.k.a. Grandmaster Dee. In their early days, the group was managed by Russell Simmons, brother of Joseph “Run” Simmons of Run-D.M.C.
Whodini Tracks
Magic's Wand
Whodini
Magic's Wand
Magic's Wand
Last played on
Freaks Come Out At Night
Whodini
Freaks Come Out At Night
Freaks Come Out At Night
Last played on
One Love U22
Whodini
One Love U22
One Love U22
Last played on
Friends
Whodini
Friends
Friends
Last played on
The Freaks Come Out
Whodini
The Freaks Come Out
The Freaks Come Out
Last played on
