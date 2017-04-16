Ambros SeelosBorn 30 January 1935. Died 3 August 2015
Ambros Seelos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1935-01-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1cc6d4c4-9739-4cce-914a-72ac908e014a
Ambros Seelos Biography (Wikipedia)
Ambros Seelos (30 January 1935 – 3 August 2015) was a German music composer, singer, arranger, conductor, whose career lasted from the 1950s to the 2000s.
Ambros Seelos was born in Töging am Inn. Seelos and his orchestra performed Big Band sound music. He worked along with Dalibor Brazda in his music endeavors as well. He contributed with The In-Kraut in a song titled "Swingle Beat", volume 2. He also collaborated with Sylvester Levay on numerous music industry albums and songs, in Germany where Ambros Seelos is well known. He produced an album titled "I Left My Heart in Heidleberg", with Sylvester Levay with singer/song writer Troy Cory in 1970. He died in Mühldorf am Inn, aged 80.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ambros Seelos Tracks
Sort by
Joker
Ambros Seelos
Joker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Joker
Last played on
Swingle Beat
Ambros Seelos
Swingle Beat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swingle Beat
Last played on
Ambros Seelos Links
Back to artist