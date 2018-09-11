Fight Like Apes (also referred to as FLApes or FLA) were an Irish alternative rock band formed in Dublin in 2006.

Their final lineup consisted of Mary-Kate "MayKay" Geraghty (vocals and synth), Jamie "Pockets" Fox (keyboard and vocals), Conor Garry (bass), Peter O'Shea (drums) and Frog Cullen. Original members Adrian Mullan (drums) and Tom Ryan (bass) left the band in 2010.

They are known for their elongated record titles, usually inspired by B movies. They have released three EPs, How Am I Supposed to Kill You If You Have All the Guns? (2007), David Carradine is a Bounty Hunter Whos Robotic Arm Hates Your Crotch (2007) and Whigfield Sextape (2014), and two albums, Fight Like Apes and the Mystery of the Golden Medallion (2008) and The Body of Christ and the Legs of Tina Turner (2010). In 2009, they released an EP for the American market titled You Filled His Head with Fluffy Clouds and Jolly Ranchers, What Did You Think Was Going to Happen?.

Fight Like Apes have toured the UK with The Von Bondies, The Ting Tings, New Found Glory, The Prodigy and Kasabian and have played several Irish and European festivals throughout their career. They have appeared on several television shows in Ireland, including Tubridy Tonight, WeTV, The View, Other Voices and The Cafe. They have also had some success in Asia, where they have been signed up by Sony Music Entertainment Japan for an album release on that continent in April 2009. The band have been nominated for five Meteor Music Awards, Fight Like Apes and the Mystery of the Golden Medallion was nominated for the Choice Music Prize and was named 31st best album of the decade by Phantom FM at the end of 2009. Fight Like Apes were named the fourth best Irish musical act of their generation by The Irish Times in 2009.