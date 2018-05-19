Vladislav Sendecki (born 1955 in Gorlice) is a Polish jazz pianist. In Polish, his name is spelled Władysław Sendecki.

Sendecki studied at the Fryderyk Chopin Music Academy and the Academy of Music in Krakow. He played with his own groups, Extra Ball and Sunship, as well as alongside Leszek Zadlo and Janusz Stefanski in the Polski Jazz Ensemble, with Zbigniew Namysłowski, and with the Novi Singers. In 1981 he left Poland for political reasons, and settled in Switzerland, where he started an international career with the Polski Jazz Ensemble. Since then he has worked with Klaus Doldinger's Passport, Billy Cobham, Michael and Randy Brecker, Ray Anderson, Peter Herbolzheimer, Larry Coryell, Didier Lockwood, Victor Bailey, Buster Williams, Lenny White, Joe Henderson, Bobby McFerrin, Lew Soloff, Till Brönner, Mark Mondesir, Michał Urbaniak and Urszula Dudziak, Al Jarreau, Biréli Lagrène and Jaco Pastorius, Charlie Mariano and Vitold Rek. Since 1996 he has been the pianist for the NDR Big Band. He also founded the Hamburg Jazz Quartet with Gerry Brown, Detlev Beier and Ingolf Burkhardt.