Hans Raj Hans is a Punjabi singer and politician from Punjab, India. He is famous for his long golden curly hair and his classical variations in singing. He has been singing folk songs for many years but recently sang a number of Gurbani shabads and dharmic geets (religious songs). He is a recipient of the civilian honour of Padma Shri.

He sings Punjabi folk and Sufi music, has sung in movies and has also released his own 'Punjabi-pop' albums. He has worked alongside other renowned artists such as the late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, as seen in the movie Kachche Dhaage.