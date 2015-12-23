Phil Kline (born 1953) is an American composer. After graduating from Columbia University with a degree in English literature, he formed the New York No Wave band The Del-Byzanteens in the early 1980s with filmmaker Jim Jarmusch and painter/filmmaker James Nares, collaborated with photographer Nan Goldin on the soundtrack to The Ballad of Sexual Dependency, and toured the world as a veteran of Glenn Branca's guitar ensemble.

His CD containing Zippo Songs, a song cycle based on poems that American GIs inscribed on their cigarette lighters in Vietnam, was named "Best of the Year" by The New York Times, Newsday, Time Out, and Gramophone. The New Yorker called Zippo Songs "one of the most brutally frank song cycles ever penned."