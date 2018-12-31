Hogia’r Wyddfa is a five-piece band with a career in Welsh-language entertainment that has lasted for over fifty years. The band was formed in 1963.

After many EP recordings for DRYW, they recorded their first album with Sain in 1974; this was the first of many. They were among the first Sain artists to receive a Gold Disc for record sales.

The original members were Arwel Jones, Myrddin Owen, Vivian Parry, Elwyn Jones, and accompanist Richard Huw Morris, whose playing style was a prominent part of their appeal.

Following the death of Richard Huw Morris, a search was conducted for a successor, eventually leading to the selection of Annette Bryn Parri, who has a separate career as an accompanist to other artists and as part of the duo Piantel.