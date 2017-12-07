The Kasenetz-Katz Singing Orchestral CircusFormed 1968
The Kasenetz-Katz Singing Orchestral Circus
1968
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Kasenetz-Katz Singing Orchestral Circus was a bubblegum "supergroup" created by record producers Jerry Kasenetz and Jeffry Katz, consisting of various Super K Production groups.
Tracks
Sort by
Quick Joey Small (Run Joey Run)
