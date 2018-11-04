Malcolm Edmonstone (born 1980, Perth, Scotland) is a British jazz pianist, arranger, and educator. In 1998 he moved to London to study at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, where he became Head of Jazz. He has worked as music director for jazz at the National Youth Orchestras of Scotland. In 2016 he made his BBC Proms debut, arranging and conducting for Iain Ballamy and Liane Carroll.