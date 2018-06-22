StorminBorn 15 February 1984. Died 19 February 2018
Shaun Lewis (15 February 1984 – 19 February 2018), better known by the stage names Stormin and Teddy Bruckshot, was a pioneering grime and drum and bass MC from Plaistow, London.
Nasty Crew - Stormin MC Tribute Set
2018-02-24
Nasty Crew freestyle and recall their early days in a special tribute to Stormin MC.
Nasty Crew - Stormin MC Tribute Set
Good You Know
In Da Place (Rossi Banton Remix)
Inna Dance
I Will Live
Money gram (feat. Jevvo)
Pull It (feat. Mercston)
Buss It (feat. P Money & Stormin)
Dun The Party (feat. Slickman party & Sharky Major)
10 Out Of 10
Ain't Dead Yet (feat. Hitman Hyper & Steve Black)
Bread (feat. Hitman, Nasty Jack, Hitman Tiga, RD, Flirta D, Harry Shotta, Funky Dee, Stormin, J Bomma B & Slickman party)
