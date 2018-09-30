Kenneth BowenTenor. Died 1 September 2018
Kenneth Bowen
Elen Fwyn
Kenneth Bowen
Elen Fwyn
Elen Fwyn
Llansteffan
Kenneth Bowen
Llansteffan
Llansteffan
Mae Hiraeth yn y Mor
Kenneth Bowen
Mae Hiraeth yn y Mor
Mae Hiraeth yn y Mor
Mae Hiraeth yn y Môr
Dilys Elwyn-Edwards
Mae Hiraeth yn y Môr
Mae Hiraeth yn y Môr
Elen Fwyn
R S Hughes & Kenneth Bowen
Elen Fwyn
Elen Fwyn
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music
Serenade to Music
Y Bardd
Mansel Thomas
Y Bardd
Y Bardd
Bugail aberdyfi
Kenneth Bowen
Bugail aberdyfi
Bugail aberdyfi
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music
Serenade to Music
Y Dieithryn
Kenneth Bowen
Y Dieithryn
Y Dieithryn
Ar lan y mor (On the seashore)
Traditional Welsh & Kenneth Bowen
Ar lan y mor (On the seashore)
Ar lan y mor (On the seashore)
Mentra Gwen
Kenneth Bowen
Mentra Gwen
Mentra Gwen
The Dream of Gerontius (Excerpt)
Edward Elgar
The Dream of Gerontius (Excerpt)
The Dream of Gerontius (Excerpt)
Cwm Pennant
Kenneth Bowen
Cwm Pennant
Cwm Pennant
Arafa Don
Kenneth Bowen
Arafa Don
Arafa Don
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music
Serenade to Music
Past BBC Events
Proms 1981: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
1981-08-08
8
Aug
1981
Proms 1981: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1980: Prom 45
Royal Albert Hall
1980-09-02
2
Sep
1980
Proms 1980: Prom 45
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1980: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
1980-07-28
28
Jul
1980
Proms 1980: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1977: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
1977-08-31
31
Aug
1977
Proms 1977: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1975: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
1975-09-11
11
Sep
1975
Proms 1975: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
