Rochester Cathedral Choir
Rochester Cathedral Choir
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1cb31af5-6391-4f3e-b9ef-e56cfd6e39c9
Tracks
Sort by
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Rochester Cathedral Choir, English Traditional Carol & Trad.
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Composer
Last played on
Gloria Part One
The James Taylor Quartet
Gloria Part One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhzt.jpglink
Gloria Part One
Last played on
Sanctus
The James Taylor Quartet
Sanctus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhzt.jpglink
Sanctus
Last played on
Master Tallis's Testament (Howells)
Herbert Howells
Master Tallis's Testament (Howells)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1q.jpglink
Master Tallis's Testament (Howells)
See, see, the Word is incarnate
Orlando Gibbons
See, see, the Word is incarnate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5cf.jpglink
See, see, the Word is incarnate
Nunc Dimittis: Arthur Wills (Plainsong)
Arthur Wills
Nunc Dimittis: Arthur Wills (Plainsong)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nunc Dimittis: Arthur Wills (Plainsong)
Magnificat: Arthur Wills (Plainsong)
Arthur Wills
Magnificat: Arthur Wills (Plainsong)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Magnificat: Arthur Wills (Plainsong)
Psalm 106
Ivor Atkins, Samuel Sebastian Wesley, Hubert Parry & Rochester Cathedral Choir
Psalm 106
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Psalm 106
Sanctus Part One
The James Taylor Quartet
Sanctus Part One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhzt.jpglink
Sanctus Part One
Last played on
Sanctus from Rochester Mass
James Taylor, The James Taylor Quartet & Rochester Cathedral Choir
Sanctus from Rochester Mass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhzt.jpglink
Sanctus from Rochester Mass
Composer
In the Still of the Night
James Taylor, The James Taylor Quartet & Rochester Cathedral Choir
In the Still of the Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhzt.jpglink
In the Still of the Night
Composer
Kyrie from Rochester Mass
James Taylor, The James Taylor Quartet & Rochester Cathedral Choir
Kyrie from Rochester Mass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhzt.jpglink
Kyrie from Rochester Mass
Composer
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist