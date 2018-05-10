Philippe BachConductor
Philippe Bach
Philippe Bach Biography (Wikipedia)
Philippe Bach (born 1974) is a Swiss conductor and current music director of Meiningen's Hofkapelle and Theatre.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Concerto Op.61 for cello and string orchestra
Othmar Schoeck
Orchestra
Rondo in G minor Op.94, arr. for cello & orchestra [orig. cello & piano]
Antonín Dvořák
Orchestra
From the Bohemian forest [Ze Sumavy] Op.68 for piano duet i No 5 Klid (Waldesruhe)
Antonín Dvořák
Orchestra
Concerto in G minor RV.531 for 2 cellos and orchestra
Antonio Vivaldi
Orchestra
Variations and fugue on a theme of Mozart, Op.132
Max Reger
Concierto del sur
Manuel Ponce
Gabrieliana
Gian Francesco Malipiero
Past BBC Events
BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts: In The Studio - New Generation Artists
MediaCityUK, Salford
2014-02-26T02:45:32
BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts: In The Studio - New Generation Artists
13:30
MediaCityUK, Salford
