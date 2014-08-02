Sara LazarusBorn 1 April 1962
Sara Lazarus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1962-04-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1cac8583-f3d1-4757-8856-4fe39733fbc5
Sara Lazarus Biography (Wikipedia)
Sara Lazarus (born April 1, 1962) is an American jazz singer who lives in France.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sara Lazarus Tracks
Sort by
Lay The Law Down
Sara Lazarus
Lay The Law Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lay The Law Down
Last played on
It's Alright With Me
Sara Lazarus
It's Alright With Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Alright With Me
Last played on
Sara Lazarus Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist