Yat-Kha
Formed 1991
Yat-Kha
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqf36.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1cabb3c9-01cd-4678-be4b-29c0e7042f1b
Yat-Kha Biography
Yat-Kha is a band from Tuva, led by vocalist/guitarist Albert Kuvezin. Their music is a mixture of Tuvan traditional music and rock, featuring Kuvezin's distinctive kargyraa throat singing style, the kanzat kargyraa.
Yat-Kha Tracks
dingyldai
dingyldai
Last played on
Come Along
Come Along
Last played on
Karangailyg Kara Hovaa (Dyngyldai)
Karangailyg Kara Hovaa (Dyngyldai)
Last played on
Chorumal Bodum (I Am A Traveler)
Trad.
Chorumal Bodum (I Am A Traveler)
Music Arranger
Last played on
In a Gada Da Vida
In a Gada Da Vida
Last played on
Black Magic Woman
Black Magic Woman
Last played on
When the levee breaks
When the levee breaks
Last played on
The way my poetry should go
The way my poetry should go
Last played on
Poets & Lighthouses
Daglar Eezi-Bile Chubaa (Talking to the Spirit of the Mountains) – featuring Neil Cameron
Black Magic Woman (Re-Covers)
Last played on
Yat-Kha Links
