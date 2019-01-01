Donna Ulisse is an American country music and bluegrass singer-songwriter. Signed to Atlantic Records in 1991, she released her debut album, Trouble at the Door, that year and two singles which charted on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart. She appeared on national TV shows Hee Haw, Nashville Now, Crook & Chase, and NBC's Hot Country Nights.

After leaving Atlantic Records in the early 90's, Donna took some time off and concentrated on song writing, however she did make some appearances. She returned in 2007, this time recording Bluegrass music, with a new album When I Look Back on Hadley Music Group. Ulisse tours with her band The Poor Mountain Boys performing at festivals and concert venues.

She won the award for 2016 International Bluegrass Music Association’s Songwriter of the Year. In 2017, she signed with Mountain Home Music Company, record label of some of bluegrass music’s brightest stars and released her eleventh career album Breakin’ Easy, produced by bluegrass legend Doyle Lawson.