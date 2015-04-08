DevikaDevika Chawla
Devika
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1ca56b1f-4304-4dff-9658-b747ccd8d79b
Devika Biography (Wikipedia)
Devika is an Indian pop singer and songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Devika Tracks
Sort by
Neer Bharan
Noor
Neer Bharan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Neer Bharan
Last played on
I Love You Mummy
Devika
I Love You Mummy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03ynjxy.jpglink
I Love You Mummy
Last played on
Tu Nach
Devika
Tu Nach
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tu Nach
Last played on
Devika Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist