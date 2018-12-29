Anthony Rolfe JohnsonBorn 5 November 1940. Died 21 July 2010
Anthony Rolfe Johnson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0356gfs.jpg
1940-11-05
Anthony Rolfe Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Anthony Rolfe Johnson CBE (5 November 1940 – 21 July 2010) was an English operatic tenor.
The Lord is my Shepherd (Hymnus paradisi)
Herbert Howells
Die Sterne D. 939
Franz Schubert
O waly, waly
Traditional, Benjamin Britten, Anthony Rolfe Johnson & Graham Johnson
Der Vater mit dem Kind D906
Franz Schubert
Midnight on the Great Western (Winter Words)
Benjamin Britten
Kashmiri Song (Four Indian Love Lyrics)
Amy Woodforde-Finden
Sound the trumpet, real. Britten for 2 voices and piano [from 'Come ye sons of Art']
Henry Purcell
Nocturne, Op.60: viii) When most I wink
Benjamin Britten
Symphony No 9 in D minor, Op 125, 'Choral'
Ludwig van Beethoven
Every valley shall be exalted (Messiah)
George Frideric Handel
Comfort ye, my people (Messiah)
George Frideric Handel
Rhapsody (1919)
Arthur Bliss
Tu sai ch'io so, signor mei (Seven Sonnets of Michelangelo)
Benjamin Britten
Sopra l'acqua indormenzada (Venezia)
Reynaldo Hahn
Venezia - Chansons en dialecte venitien
Reynaldo Hahn
I heard a voice from Heaven (Hymnus paradisi)
Herbert Howells
Is my team ploughing? (On Wenlock Edge)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
La barcheta
Anthony Rolfe Johnson
If Thou Art Sleeping, Maiden
Charles‐François Gounod
Si come nella penna (Seven Sonnets of Michelangelo)
Benjamin Britten
The trees they grow so high
Benjamin Britten
Proud songsters (Winter Words)
Benjamin Britten
The Vagabond (Songs Of Travel)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Abends unter der Linde (2nd setting) D.237
Franz Schubert
In the Gloaming
Annie Fortescue Harrison
Daffodils (A leave-taking)
William Alwyn
Rosa del ciel; Io non diro qual sia; Lasciate i monti (L'Orfeo)
Claudio Monteverdi
Down by the Salley Gardens
Traditional Irish, Benjamin Britten, Anthony Rolfe Johnson & Graham Johnson
Winter Words, Op.52
Benjamin Britten
Mass in C minor, K 427
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Slave Song
Teresa del Riego
Wagtail and baby (Winter Words)
Benjamin Britten
The rain it raineth every day, Op 65 No 3
Charles Villiers Stanford
With Verdure Clad (The Creation)
Joseph Haydn
At the railway station, Upway (Winter Words)
Benjamin Britten
Die Zauberflöte, Act I: Quintet "Hm! hm! hm! hm!"
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Salley Gardens
Benjamin Britten
Cantata No 147, Herz und Mund und Tat und Leben
Johann Sebastian Bach
Past BBC Events
Proms 1997: Prom 67
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ev4zc8
Royal Albert Hall
1997-09-08T03:25:21
8
Sep
1997
Proms 1997: Prom 67
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1997: Prom 58
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9m3d4
Royal Albert Hall
1997-09-01T03:25:21
1
Sep
1997
Proms 1997: Prom 58
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1997: Prom 14
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ermc8g
Royal Albert Hall
1997-07-30T03:25:21
30
Jul
1997
Proms 1997: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1996: Prom 48 - 150th anniversary of first performance
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg8fxj
Royal Albert Hall
1996-08-26T03:25:21
26
Aug
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 48 - 150th anniversary of first performance
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1994: Prom 42 - A tribute to Henry Wood (died 19 August 1944)
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej8fxj
Royal Albert Hall
1994-08-19T03:25:21
19
Aug
1994
Proms 1994: Prom 42 - A tribute to Henry Wood (died 19 August 1944)
Royal Albert Hall
