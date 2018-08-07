Sacario is an American rapper and songwriter best known for writing the song If I Could Go for Angie Martinez. Billboard (magazine) named the song among the biggest songs of the year in 2002. It was featured on Totally Hits 2002: More Platinum Hits which is Certified Platinum by the RIAA with sales of over 1,000,000 copies.

His first record release "Live Big (Car Keys)" (2002) and "If I Could Go" were both included on The Transporter movie soundtrack. In the first ever deal of its kind EA Trax packaged "If I Could Go" with NBA Live 2003 Video Game Soundtrack. The soundtrack sold 1.3 Million copies worldwide and is inducted into the Guinness World Records as the "first officially-released video game soundtrack to be RIAA certified platinum". According to Guinness World Records, NBA Live 2003 Soundtrack went Platinum in 6 months. In 2004 MTV announced his nomination in the Mixtape Artist of the Year category at The Annual Mixtape Awards.

In 2012 he founded his own production company, Quiet Ink productions. He is the screenwriter of a new documentary about the rise and fall of the music industry titled The Owners, set for release in 2016.