Alexander CourageBorn 10 December 1919. Died 15 May 2008
Alexander Courage
1919-12-10
Alexander Courage Biography
Alexander Mair "Sandy" Courage Jr. (December 10, 1919 – May 15, 2008) was an American orchestrator, arranger, and composer of music, primarily for television and film. He is best known as the composer of the theme music for the original Star Trek TV series.
Alexander Courage Tracks
STAR TREK
Star Trek Theme
Hot Rod Rumble
Star Trek - TV theme
Star Trek - End Title (Electric Violin Version)
Let's Kiss And Make Up
Let You Go
Main Title (Cello Version)
Where No Man Has Gone Before
Probing / Monster Illusion / Monster Fight / The Kibitzers (The Cage, Season 1)
When I Look in Your Eyes (from Doctor Dolittle, film score)
Star Trek The Next Generation TV Theme
Where No Man Has Gone Before
Original Series Main Title
Past BBC Events
Proms 2009: Prom 22 - A Celebration of Classic MGM Film Musicals
Royal Albert Hall
Alexander Courage Links
