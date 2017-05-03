Elephant Revival is a folk music group from Nederland, Colorado, formed in 2006. The band consists of Bonnie Paine (vocals, stomp box, washboard, djembe, musical saw), Charlie Rose (vocals, pedal steel, banjo, cello, trumpet, trombone), Dango Rose (double-bass, mandolin, banjo, vocals), Daniel Rodriguez (acoustic guitar, electric banjo/guitar, vocals) and Darren Garvey (percussion).

Their style of music is often referred to as "transcendental folk," which incorporates elements of Scottish/Celtic fiddle tunes, original folk pieces, traditional ballads, bluegrass, and indie rock. All members of the band are multi-instrumentalists and contribute vocals and to songwriting.

Individually and collectively the band members have performed with or opened for Dispatch, Bela Fleck, John Paul Jones, Devotchka, Michael Franti, Little Feat, Yonder Mountain String Band, Nickel Creek, George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Leftover Salmon, Railroad Earth, State Radio, String Cheese Incident, Shanti Groove, Trampled by Turtles, and others.