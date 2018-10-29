Alfonso Ferrabosco IIDied 11 March 1628
Alfonso Ferrabosco II
Alfonso Ferrabosco the younger (c. 1575 – March 1628) was an English composer and viol player of Italian descent. He straddles the line between the Renaissance and Baroque eras.
Almain
Alfonso Ferrabosco II
Almain
Almain
Pavan and Improvisations
Alfonso Ferrabosco II
Pavan and Improvisations
Pavan and Improvisations
Prelude
Alfonso Ferrabosco II
Prelude
Prelude
Four-part Fantasias Nos.8 & 1
Alfonso Ferrabosco II
Four-part Fantasias Nos.8 & 1
Four-part Fantasias Nos.8 & 1
Viol fantasia no 6 à 6
Alfonso Ferrabosco II
Viol fantasia no 6 à 6
Viol fantasia no 6 à 6
Gentle Knights (from 'The Masque of Oberon')
Alfonso Ferrabosco II
Gentle Knights (from 'The Masque of Oberon')
Nay, nay, you must not stay (from 'The Masque of Oberon')
Alfonso Ferrabosco II
Nay, nay, you must not stay (from 'The Masque of Oberon')
Pavan & Alman in C major
Alfonso Ferrabosco II
Pavan & Alman in C major
Pavan & Alman in C major
So, so, leave off this last lamenting kisse
Alfonso Ferrabosco II
So, so, leave off this last lamenting kisse
So beautie on the waters stood
Alfonso Ferrabosco II
So beautie on the waters stood
So beautie on the waters stood
