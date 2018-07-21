Jeanne CherhalBorn 28 February 1978
Jeanne Cherhal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1978-02-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1c964d5b-ddf8-443f-a722-4e3d57b55d3c
Jeanne Cherhal Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeanne Cherhal (born 28 February 1978) is a French singer-songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jeanne Cherhal Tracks
Sort by
Voilà
Jeanne Cherhal
Voilà
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Voilà
Last played on
Ces Mots Stupides (feat. Jeanne Cherhal)
Albin de la Simone
Ces Mots Stupides (feat. Jeanne Cherhal)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ces Mots Stupides (feat. Jeanne Cherhal)
Last played on
Jeanne Cherhal Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist