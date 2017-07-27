Reinhard Lakomy (born 19 January 1946 in Magdeburg, Germany; died 23 March 2013 in Berlin, Germany) was a German-language composer, pianist, singer-songwriter and arranger. His musical styles ranged from pop, jazz, electronic music to radio plays and musicals for children. In the German Democratic Republic, Lakomy was one of the artists with the most official releases next to the Puhdys. His most famous works include the audio musical for children "Der Traumzauberbaum", which he co-produced with his wife, Monika Ehrhardt.