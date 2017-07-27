Reinhard LakomyBorn 19 January 1946. Died 23 March 2013
Reinhard Lakomy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1946-01-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1c94380f-de9c-4d5e-b4d2-1c04ec3d3db5
Reinhard Lakomy Biography (Wikipedia)
Reinhard Lakomy (born 19 January 1946 in Magdeburg, Germany; died 23 March 2013 in Berlin, Germany) was a German-language composer, pianist, singer-songwriter and arranger. His musical styles ranged from pop, jazz, electronic music to radio plays and musicals for children. In the German Democratic Republic, Lakomy was one of the artists with the most official releases next to the Puhdys. His most famous works include the audio musical for children "Der Traumzauberbaum", which he co-produced with his wife, Monika Ehrhardt.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Reinhard Lakomy Tracks
Sort by
Der Traum Von Asgard
Reinhard Lakomy
Der Traum Von Asgard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Der Traum Von Asgard
Last played on
Reinhard Lakomy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist